PUTRAJAYA, Oct 19 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) is set to review a memorandum received yesterday from several animal associations concerning the shooting of a dog during an operation to capture and dispose strays by the Besut District Council (MDB) on Oct 6.

In a statement today, DVS informed that it would provide updates on the ongoing investigation under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772), following its departmental policies.

“DVS headquarters confirms the receipt of a memorandum from several animal associations regarding this matter.

“The operation, which took place on Oct 6, 2024, was conducted in Kampung Raja, Paya Rawa, Pengkalan Nyireh, Air Tawar, Tanjung Demong, Gelam Mas and Jertih in the Besut district. It involved 25 personnel from MDB, the Besut District Veterinary Office and the Kota Putera state legislative office,” read the statement.

On Oct 13, MDB president Mohd Sukeri Ibrahim said the shooting of the stray dog named ‘Kopi’ was carried out according to established procedures. He denied allegations that the dog was abandoned by council staff after it was shot, as had gone viral on social media since early this month.

Recently, the My Forever Doggo (MFD) Facebook page shared a 52-second video showing Kopi succumbing to severe injuries, The dog was found by a local resident in a nearby residential area after gunshots were heard.

The video has drawn widespread attention and sparked debate among netizens, especially animal lovers who are demanding justice for the stray dog’s death. — Bernama