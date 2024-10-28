JERTIH, Oct 28 — A rally demanding answers from the Besut District Council (MDB) over the recent shooting of a stray dog named Kopi saw a surprisingly low turnout, with only two women from Kuala Lumpur, led by animal rights advocate Sue Ann Kong, present.

The Together Louder for Kopi rally, held at 3 pm outside the MDB office compound, aimed to call for accountability, though Sue suggested the low attendance might be due to local hesitation.

“Despite the small turnout, we’ve made our message clear to a representative of the council president, explaining why we are here,” she told reporters today.

“We’re calling on MDB to take responsibility and be transparent by naming the personnel involved in the shooting.

“This person should face action under the Animal Welfare Act 2015,” Sue added, stressing the importance of justice for animal welfare.

However, police were seen stationed at the location until Sue and her companion left at about 4 pm.

Earlier, MDB reportedly disposed of a stray dog named “Kopi” by shooting it after receiving public complaints that the animal had allegedly attacked and disturbed people near the Bank Simpanan Nasional Jertih branch area.

MDB president Mohd Sukeri Ibrahim said the action followed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) and complied with Section 30 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Despite these explanations, MDB’s disposal of stray dogs, including Kopi, has sparked significant backlash from animal welfare groups. Several activists held a solidarity rally for Kopi in the federal capital, while others submitted a memorandum to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) demanding accountability.

Besut police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad declined further comment, saying that the case remains under investigation. — Bernama