KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — A 45-year-old woman was found dead with slash marks on her arms and neck in her car at a traffic light on Jalan Besar Kepong last night.

According to Harian Metro, Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the authorities received a report that the car driven by the victim was found on the road divider at the location at 10.24pm.

“Before that, the car collided with a motorcycle. The victim was found dead in her car. An examination found slash marks on her arms and neck,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the victim was believed to have inflicted cuts to her arms and throat as a result of the stress from her ongoing back pain.

He also revealed that the woman had contacted her husband via WhatsApp about an hour before the incident.

Ahmad Sukarno said the body was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for a post-mortem, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).