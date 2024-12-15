KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Royal Malaysia Police Malaysia (PDRM) is conducting an internal investigation against a member of the force who allegedly made an obscene gesture towards a woman during a protest in the capital on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said his team has identified the police officer who is currently serving in the Kuala Lumpur area.

“The investigation has begun even though police have not received any report in relation to the incident,” he said when contacted here today.

Earlier, a post went viral on social media platform Instagram by a woman who alleged that a police officer made lewd gestures towards her while she was taking photographs during a human rights protest here. The woman also claimed that the gesture directed at her was repeated several times by the police officer to ensure it could be seen. — Bernama