KOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 – The Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) today confirmed its withdrawal from Perikatan Nasional (PN), citing conflicts over the upcoming state election.

SAPP president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee said the party disagrees with PN’s insistence on fielding candidates from parties based in West Malaysia.

“This position contradicts SAPP’s long-standing stand and policy that all 73 state constituencies should only be contested by local Sabah parties,” he said in a statement here.

“This SAPP stand is consistent with Malaysia Agreement 1963 and autonomy for Sabah,” it added

“We cannot compromise on our commitment to ensuring that the elections for the Sabah legislative assembly remain exclusively under the purview of local parties, free from interference by national-based parties from peninsular Malaysia.”

Yong said the decision was made during the party’s supreme council meeting on November 23 and communicated to the national opposition pact’s headquarters last month.

SAPP is also part of the ruling Sabah coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), that is part of the national unity government.

The GRS coalition, led by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, is aiming to contest all 73 state seats.

“In fact, one of the key motions we have submitted to the GRS supreme council to deliberate is Sabah’s autonomy, which means GRS should field candidates in all 73 state constituencies.

“This is important in upholding Sabah’s rights under the MA63 and reflects the fervent aspirations of Sabahans for a government that embraces true federalism.”