KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Press advocacy group Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) has today accused Malaysian authorities of using laws 187 times so far this year to stifle free speech, assembly, and expression.

In a statement accompanying its Report on the State of Freedom of Expression in Malaysia 2024 launched today, CIJ said the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA) remain the “most weaponised tools”.

“One of the central themes of our report is the persistent use of repressive laws to stifle free speech, assembly, and expression. Between January and November 2024, CIJ documented 105 unique cases in which multiple restrictive laws were invoked.

“As a result, the authorities used the following laws 187 times collectively,” it said in a statement here.

Other laws used were: Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (PAA), Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (PPPA), and the Penal Code.

In addition, CIJ raised concerns about new government measures that it said could limit digital rights, including amendments to the CMA and the Online Safety Bill.

It alleged that the CMA amendments may expand state surveillance powers, impose stricter penalties, and use vague terms like “grossly offensive,” allowing for selective enforcement.

It also said that Online Safety Bill will introduce broad rules to regulate online platforms, but its ambiguous definition of harmful content may threaten freedom of expression and privacy.

Meanwhile, CIJ also highlighted restrictions on civic space, including media censorship, arrests over online posts, and inconsistent application of the Peaceful Assembly Act.

In response, it urged for reforms to repressive laws, stronger safeguards against surveillance abuse, and the establishment of a Malaysian Media Council to protect press freedom, to remedy this.

“CIJ’s Report on the State of Freedom of Expression 2024 paints a sobering picture of the challenges facing Malaysians. Yet, it also highlights the resilience of individuals and communities who continue to speak out against injustice,” it said.

“We urge the government to look at the realities that the Malaysian people face when expressing their right to free expression, association and assembly and find the political will to ensure that freedom of expression remains a cornerstone of our democracy.”