KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Speculation is intensifying that former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman may become the next state governor when incumbent Tun Juhar Mahiruddin ends his term this year.

Juhar’s successor will be announced after a ceremony to hand over the appointment letter for the Sabah governorship, scheduled to take place at the Istana Negara next Tuesday (Dec 17).

However, it is possible for His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, to extend Juhar’s tenure.

The King appoints the Sabah governor on the advice of the chief minister. Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has so far only said he will submit a candidates list for Sultan Ibrahim’s consideration.

Rumours of Musa being the next governor has been circulating ever since he did not contest the 2020 state election after a fallout with the state chapter of Umno.

When contacted, an aide to Musa declined to comment.

“Until official announcement is made, we shouldn’t speculate who’ll be Sabah governor,” the person said.

Musa, 73, was the longest serving chief minister of Sabah holding the post from 2003 to 2018.

Juhar has been governor since 2011, making him the longest-serving to date. Previously, the Sabah governor had been limited to two terms of four years each, but this was removed in 2019 by amending the state constitution.

After the 2018 general election, Juhar had controversially sworn in Musa as chief minister, before doing the same for Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal less than 48 hours later.

Apart from Musa, other names being floated as potential candidates include former CM Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, and former Chief Justice Tun Richard Malanjum.