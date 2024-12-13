MIRI, Dec 13 — A skull and fragments of bones, believed to be human, were discovered in bushes at Mile 7, Miri-Bintulu Road around 5pm yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said a man lodged a police report regarding the discovery at 9pm.

“Initial investigations revealed several fragments of bones believed to be human remains.

“No personal identification documents were found at the site; therefore, the identity could not be determined,” he said.

He added that a preliminary investigation found no signs of criminal activity at the scene.

Alexson urged anyone with information related to the case or those with missing family members, relatives, or friends to contact the nearest police station or Miri police on 085-433730. — The Borneo Post