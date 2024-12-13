KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Eligible individuals, small-scale companies, or organisations may apply for a special permit to purchase diesel exceeding the standard limit.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the special permit is solely for approved uses and not for resale purposes.

“Applicants must submit a letter of confirmation from the relevant agency and apply via the Special Permit System available on the KPDN (Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry) portal.

“This includes agricultural and livestock purposes, with a quantity limit not exceeding 200 litres per day for purchases at petrol stations,” he said when winding-up debate on the 2025 Supply Bill for the ministry in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

Meanwhile, Armizan said to ensure the continuous availability of subsidised cooking oil packets in the market, the ministry has implemented a zonal mechanism for distribution based on states and districts.

“This ensures that the supply of cooking oil is distributed according to demand and reaches consumers directly.

“The zoning implementation commenced in Sabah on Aug 1, while in Sarawak, it began on Nov 1. Zoning for Peninsular Malaysia will start in 2025,” he said. — Bernama