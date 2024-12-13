KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has denied allegations accusing him of conspiring against Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“I am aware of a video circulating on social media accusing me of conspiring against the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. No such conspiracy exists or has ever existed,” he said in a statement today.

Jeffrey, who is Deputy Chief Minister 1, said he and his party fully supported Hajiji to be Chief Minister in 2020 and since then the support has not wavered despite various challenges.

“The accusation is categorically false, misleading and politically motivated. I believe it is aimed to divide us and GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah), and Sabahans going into the state elections,” he said.

Jeffrey said the referenced video, allegedly from November 1, 2024, features a fragment of a conversation taken entirely out of context and aimed to falsely support the accusation.

Furthermore, these allegations appear timed to coincide with recent unfounded accusations against the Sabah state government, which are currently under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“I trust the authorities will reveal the truth in due course.

“I remain firmly committed to fostering unity, political stability, and the continued development of Sabah. Any attempt to drive a wedge between leaders working toward a better Sabah will not succeed,” he said.

Jeffrey also called on the public to be vigilant against misinformation and not to fall victim to malicious narratives intended to destabilise the state government.

“I will continue to focus on serving the people of Sabah with integrity and transparency.

“Let us move forward together for a stronger, united Sabah,” he added.

Recently, Jeffrey’s name was also dragged into the alleged corruption scandal involving several GRS assemblymen when it was suggested that he replace Hajiji as interim chief minister.

The GRS deputy chairman has described the call by Sabah Umno leaders for Hajiji to resign as unjust and a political manoeuvre as he is not facing any charges or court cases. — The Borneo Post