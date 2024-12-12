PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 — Social media personality and entrepreneur Khairul Aming has shared that he has been discharged from hospital after an E.coli infection while providing flood aid last week.

According to Sinar Harian, Khairul Aming, whose full name is Khairul Amin Kamaruzaman, shared the update on his Instagram Story.



“I’ve just been discharged from the hospital. It turns out I caught E. coli during the flood relief efforts. I had severe diarrhoea for five days straight, which left me weak and dehydrated,” he explained.He also expressed gratitude for his full recovery, adding, “Alhamdulillah, I’ve fully recovered and able to return to work as usual.”Last month, the influencer was in Kelantan to hand out aid to flood victims in Pasir Mas.