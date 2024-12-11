KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM3.19 and RM2.05 per litre respectively, from December 12-18.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also remain at RM2.95 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the price will remain at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

It said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it added. — Bernama