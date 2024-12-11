KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — DAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has granted full authority to its Sabah leadership to review the party’s position in the state administration and take appropriate action in response to corruption allegations involving leaders in Sabah.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said this resolution was made during a meeting held at the DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last night, following the release of several videos exposing alleged corruption scandals involving senior state government leaders.

He said Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who is also the Sabah Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, provided a detailed briefing on the issue during the meeting.

“The CEC emphasises DAP’s uncompromising stance against any corrupt practices in government administration and calls on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the case firmly,” he said in a statement today.

Phoong, who is also the Luyang state assemblyman, is the sole DAP Cabinet minister in Sabah. Another DAP assemblyman in the state government administration is Tan Lee Fatt (Likas), who serves as the Assistant Minister of Finance.

Apart from Phoong and Tan, DAP has two other assemblymen in Sabah: Datuk Frankie Poon (Tanjong Papat), who is Sabah Development Berhad chairman, and Jannie Lasimbang (Kepayan), who serves as the Sabah Rural Development Corporation chairman. — Bernama