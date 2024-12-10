KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak’s pardon was among the issues that were discussed with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during his visit to Johor yesterday.

Anwar revealed the matter during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat this morning, where he was asked again about the supposed addendum of a decree from the previous Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to let Najib serve his remaining jail sentence at home.

“I have met the (previous) Agong several times and never was the addendum issue raised,” he said.

“But because the matter has been repeatedly mentioned I have raised this for consideration with the current Agong so when the time is right it can be referred to the Pardon’s Board meeting that the current Agong would chair,” the prime minister added.

Najib lost his bid to compel the government to produce an addendum order reportedly issued by Al-Sultan Abdullah, after the High Court ruled in July that affidavits supporting Najib’s claim were inadmissible as evidence because they were hearsay.

Najib, 71, is currently serving his sentence at Kajang prison in Selangor and has since appealed the decision.

The Court of Appeal is set to hear the former prime minister’s appeal on January 6.

Anwar has not confirmed or denied the existence of the purported addendum.

In Parliament today, the prime minister maintained that the addendum was not an agenda in the last Pardon’s Board meeting that he attended.