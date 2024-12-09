JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

They then lunched together at a prominent asam pedas restaurant here today.

In Sultan Ibrahim’s latest Facebook post, the three were photographed dining at Kedai Makan Jadi Baru Botak in Tanjung Puteri here today.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor state secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani.

Kedai Makan Jadi Baru Botak is famous for its asam pedas dishes and is a popular restaurant among the state’s royalty, politicians and business people.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim portions out food to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (right) at Kedai Makan Jadi Baru Botak in Tanjung Puteri, Johor Baru on Dec 9, 2024. — Picture courtesy of HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook

Earlier, His Majesty and Tunku Ismail met with Anwar at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

Pictures of the meeting were first shared on HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook, which is Tunku Ismail’s official Facebook page.