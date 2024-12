KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa denied issuing any media statement regarding an addendum purportedly issued by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s pardon.

Through her official social media platform today, she said the viral media statement was false and never issued by her.

“This is an irresponsible act. I will take legal action against whoever issued and spread this false media statement,” she said. — Bernama