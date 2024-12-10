KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The proposed amendments to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Act 1998 (Act 589) aim to improve the roles and strengthen the governance and operations of MCMC, making it more resilient and sustainable in regulating the communications and multimedia industry.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the amendments to the Act will also contribute to the development of a more focused, competent, and efficient industry through the strengthening of MCMC’s regulatory activities.

He said this is also in line with the current developments and demands of the industry at both the local and international levels.

In terms of governance, the minister said that one of the key amendments to the Act is the separation of the roles of the Commission’s chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), as the Act currently allows these two roles to be held by the same person.

“In this regard, in order to establish a mechanism that can improve governance and operational efficiency, these two roles will be separated.

“This is also in line with the legal provisions for most other statutory bodies, where the two roles are held by different individuals,” Fahmi said when tabling the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. The Bill was tabled for first reading on Dec 2.

Subsection 3(a) proposes an amendment to Section 6 regarding the composition of the Commission’s membership, stipulating that three members will represent the Federal Government, one of whom will be the Secretary-General of the ministry responsible for communications and multimedia.

Subsection 3(b) proposes increasing the maximum number of members from five to seven, while Subsection 3(c) proposes that appointed members must have experience and knowledge in areas such as communications and multimedia, finance, engineering, commerce, law, economics, and public administration, and Subsection 3(d) prohibits appointed members from being employees of MCMC.

Clause 4 aims to introduce a new Section 14(a), which provides for the termination of the Chairman if he is absent from duty, is outside Malaysia, or is unable to perform his duties for six consecutive months without the Minister’s approval.

Clause 5 aims to amend Section 16 to expand MCMC’s functions, including developing and regulating standards for infrastructure, safety, security protection, auditing licensee information, and overseeing licensee activities.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama