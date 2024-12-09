KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Government lawmakers got away with a narrow majority to give the Communication and Multimedia Act (amendment) Bill passage after being surprised by the Opposition’s request for a bloc vote.

The Bill was approved for the Committee Stage reading with just a 19-vote majority, defeating the Opposition’s 40 votes but only after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Johari Abdul gave more than 10 minutes to allow more government backbenchers to enter the Hall.

Only 120 from 222 MPs were present while one abstained. The bloc voting was called by Pasir Mas MP, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (Perikatan Nasional) with the support of 15 of his colleagues, just after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil winded up the debates.

The Bill was eventually passed at the third reading without any amendments.

Rights and media groups had opposed the amendments over concerns that the Bill would infringe on digital freedoms and privacy. Some of the concerns were raised by several MPs from both sides of the Hall.

At least three government lawmakers had called for the amendments to be studied by the Select Committee first.

Some of the key concerns were expanded Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) powers and the use of vague terms that critics said would be prone to abuse.

For the former, the amendment grants the MCMC the authority to issue directives, seize data, and search premises without warrants. Critics fear this could lead to censorship, arbitrary enforcement, and abuse of power.

Criticism towards the latter provision was focused on terms such as “indecent,” “offensive,” and “hate speech” lack precise definitions, leaving them open to subjective interpretation.

Detractors said this creates a risk of misuse and arbitrary enforcement, potentially stifling legitimate forms of expression.