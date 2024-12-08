PUTRAJAYA, Dec 8 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has introduced the Guidelines on Information and Network Security for the Communications and Multimedia Industry (INSG) to enhance the information and network security and resiliency of the communications and multimedia industry in the country.

In a statement today, MCMC said the INSG serves as a best-practices framework and is not mandatory at this point.

“It is applicable to all service providers under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. However, other industries can also adopt the INSG as part of their cyber security measures if deemed necessary,” it said.

MCMC encourages the industry to try operationalising these best practices as part of their proactive measures to strengthen cybersecurity across the communications and multimedia industry.

“This approach allows service providers sufficient time to adapt to the INSG and provide feedback for improvement.

“The INSG is not about adding extra regulations. Instead, it aims to enhance the capability and readiness of service providers to manage cyber risks, mitigate data breaches, minimise disruptions through strengthened network infrastructure, and protect consumers from online harms,” it said.

During the development phase of the INSG, MCMC actively engaged with various stakeholders, including cybersecurity firms, security consultants, licensees data centres and cloud service providers, ministries, government agencies, regulators, non-governmental organisations, academia and forums affiliated with MCMC.

“The feedback, suggestions and insights provided were carefully evaluated and, where appropriate, were incorporated into the INSG.

“This inclusive and transparent approach underscores MCMC’s commitment to address the diverse needs and concerns of stakeholders while ensuring adherence to best practices in cybersecurity management,” the statement said.

MCMC views the INSG as a pivotal step in safeguarding Malaysia’s digital ecosystem, ensuring secure and resilient network infrastructures for all.

It highlights MCMC’s ongoing efforts to address the challenges of an increasingly complex cyber landscape while fostering trust and safety in the nation’s digital environment.

For more information about the guidelines, visit the MCMC website. — Bernama