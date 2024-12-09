KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Court of Appeal has scheduled Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s appeal hearing against his conviction and sentence for corruption on March 19 and 20, 2025.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin confirmed the dates during a case management session today, the New Straits Times reported .

“The court has set March 4 as the final deadline for both parties to submit their written submissions,” Wan Shaharuddin said.

Syed Saddiq was sentenced to seven years in jail and two strokes of the cane for multiple charges including abetting criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property, and money laundering.

The former Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president received a three-year sentence and one stroke of the cane for abetting the misuse of RM1 million from Bersatu Youth Armada’s funds.

The 32-year-old was also sentenced to two years and one stroke of the cane for misappropriating RM120,000 from a Maybank Islamic account linked to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise.

Additionally, Syed Saddiq was fined RM5 million for each of two money laundering charges, with a default penalty of two years in jail per offence.

The court ordered his sentences to run concurrently but granted a stay of execution pending appeal.

The sentences stemmed from his role as Bersatu Youth Armada’s leader and related activities during his tenure.

Syed Saddiq continues to serve as Muar MP while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

The charges were brought under Sections 409 and 403 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

The appeal will allow the court to reassess the conviction and the severity of the sentence.