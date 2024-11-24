KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has touted the benefits of staying independent in Dewan Rakyat, saying he is now afforded with peaceful sleep every night.

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) former president also reiterated the party’s role as a “third force”, and said he leaves it to voters whether to still keep him representing Muar.

“Though I stand alone, I can sleep peacefully at night, and this is worth more for me. I am not compromising my principles or dignity whenever I meet voters,” he told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

Syed Saddiq also said that he is clearly in the Opposition bloc, despite not aligning himself with either Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“My duty is to ensure the people’s voices are defended, offering checks and balances with policy proposals until the next general election, to ensure the future of the country,” he said.

Muda had previously advocated for PH before it withdrew its support for the ruling coalition that makes up the unity government in September last year.

Syed Saddiq was previously scheduled to join a PN roadshow, before the party recapitulated its stance as an independent third bloc.

When asked if his recent court conviction for ​​criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering had kept him quiet, Syed Saddiq said it was merely since he is no longer party president.

“In Parliament, I’m among the most active MPs, with full attendance and significant involvement in debates,” he said.

“Now, I am just an ordinary member and a Malaysian citizen who respects the country’s legal process.”

In November last year, Syed Saddiq was sentenced to seven years in jail and fined RM10 million and two strokes of the cane by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur after he was found guilty of four charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

He filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal on the same day.