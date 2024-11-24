KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has refused to entertain Malay daily Utusan Malaysia which asked why he is still single at the age of 32.

When asked when he is planning to get married and until when will he stay as a bachelor, Syed Saddiq said he would not answer.

“This is a question that I will not answer. This matter will be decided and fated by God,” the former Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president replied in an interview published today.

When asked with a follow-up question whether he has a girlfriend, Syed Saddiq curtly answered: “This is a personal matter.”

In the past few years, gossip news sites have linked Syed Saddiq with a number of women, including one who is a fellow party member.

Why is there news that i have a Girlfriend and am about to get married



Mum said in the spirit of a transparent democracy, kena ada sistem open tender where my mum will be the ultimate decider. Mum’s humour is still impeccable pic.twitter.com/wDM9OzXpQz — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) May 14, 2018

In 2018, Syed Saddiq joked about how there were rumours of him already getting married.

“Mum said in the spirit of a transparent democracy, there has to be an open tender system where my mum will be the ultimate decider.

“Mum’s humour is still impeccable,” he posted on X.



