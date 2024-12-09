KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued severe and alert-level heavy rain warnings for seven states, including those on the east coast, which are expected to last until Wednesday (Dec 11).

MetMalaysia's warning, issued at 9 am today, indicated that continuous heavy rainfall at a severe level is anticipated to affect five districts in Pahang — Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut, Maran, and Rompin — as well as the districts of Kemaman and Dungun in Terengganu.

The entire Kelantan and Perlis are expected to experience continuous rainfall at the alert level during the same period. Similar weather conditions are forecast for Hulu Perak in Perak, as well as in Kedah, including the districts of Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, and Baling.

Other areas affected by similar weather conditions include Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, and Bera), Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, and Marang), and Johor (Segamat, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi). — Bernama