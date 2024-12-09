KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — All autogates at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru are now operational, with crowds at the bus halls gradually dispersing.

As of late yesterday, 46 autogates at the bus arrival and exit halls, as well as the KTM station, were reactivated in stages after a massive technical glitch disrupted operations earlier in the day, according to a report by The Star.

“The situation is slowly returning to normal, and we expect everything to be back to normal soon,” a security official said.

The official confirmed that the outage, which began at noon on Sunday, caused delays of up to four hours for tens of thousands of travellers, but the root cause of the widespread failure has yet to be identified.

He added that additional security personnel have also been deployed to assist and maintain order at the major land checkpoint with Singapore.

During the disruption, Immigration officers manually cleared travellers and activated contra lanes to divert crowds at the entry and exit bus halls.

Authorities are continuing efforts to stabilise the situation and prevent similar issues in the future.

