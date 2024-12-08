KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A total of 110 individuals, including a number of foreign nationals, were detained in an integrated operation at nine entertainment outlets and seven hotels around Jalan Changkat, Bukit Bintang here early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa in a statement today said those who were nabbed were aged between 23 and 57 years old.

The four-hour operation, which began at 2 am, involved 254 officers and personnel from the police, Immigration Department (JIM), Kuala Lumpur City (DBKL) and Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI).

“The operation was aimed at eradicating prostitution activities in entertainment centres. Kuala Lumpur police take a serious view of prostitution activities and will not compromise as well as will take strict action on parties or premises that violate regulations or conditions in order to eradicate this immoral activity,” he said.

Rusdi said in the operation, police detained 41 individuals including 23 men and 12 foreign women for various offences, including those related to prostitution activities, under Section 373B of the Penal Code and Section 4(1) of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Entertainment Act, as well as offences under the Immigration Act.

Meanwhile, JIM arrested 36 people for various offences, including violating the conditions of their issued passes or permits; using false travel documents; and employing foreign workers without valid travel documents.

JAWI, on the other hand, detained 33 individuals for offences such as behaving indecently in public and consuming intoxicating drinks under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

Rusdi said DBKL also issued five compound notices as well as three notices of offences and closed premises under the Hotels (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) Act 2003. — Bernama