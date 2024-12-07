KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the party is fine with not being given any ministerial positions in the unity government and government-linked companies (GLCs).

The MCA president underscored that MCA was principled and capable of upholding democracy by ensuring checks and balances in the government.

“As a party, MCA, although we were not given any position in the government nor GLCs, it’s fine. But at least, our role is to be a party that is capable and principled.

“We remain committed to playing our role to the fullest by upholding democracy, including serving as checks and balances to the government,” he said in his speech at Barisan Nasional’s (BN) golden jubilee celebration today.

He stated that MCA brings extensive experience both within and outside the government, whether as ministers or backbenchers, enhancing its ability to perform checks and balances effectively and ensuring the nation’s democratic processes run smoothly.

“As part of the government, should we remain silent when mistakes are being made? We aim to ensure that BN remains vibrant and principled. If something is wrong, we correct it, that’s all,” said the Ayer Hitam MP.

In the 2022 general elections, MCA only won two seats in parliament, with Wee holding the Ayer Hitam seat since 2004.



