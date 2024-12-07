KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A week-long monsoon surge set to start tomorrow could renew heavy rain in seven states already hit by floods, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

According to Sinar Harian, MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the monsoon surge would also affect Sabah and Sarawak as it intensifies.

Aside from heavy rains, the surge will also cause strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

“MetMalaysia is continuously monitoring the monsoon surge expected to last for a week starting December 8. As a result, we have issued warnings up to December 11, which will be updated based on the latest information,” he was quoted as saying.

MetMalaysia has issued a continuous rain alert for Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Pahang, and Johor that is in effect until Dec 11.

“For Kedah, it covers districts such as Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, and Baling. In Perak, it includes Hulu Perak, while in Pahang, it covers Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin.

“For Johor, it involves the districts of Mersing and Kota Tinggi starting December 9,” he said.

Mohd Hisham also advised Malaysians to stay updated on their weather situation through MetMalaysia’s website, myCuaca app, and official social media channels to ensure the information was genuine.

Last week, floods displaced nearly 150,000 people across nine states in the country, mostly in the peninsula.

Recommended reading:

Don’t panic! All the steps, apps, numbers you need for Malaysia’s flood season

When it rains, it pours: Experts warn heatwave in Malaysia could give way to bigger floods

Times Malaysia was hit hard by severe floods that took lives and caused billions in damage