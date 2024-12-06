IPOH, Dec 6 — The Perak Health Department (JKN) said an internal probe into a complaint by a doctor that he was assaulted by a male medical assistant (MA) at Gerik Hospital in June found it to be valid.

Perak JKN director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said an Internal Investigation Committee was set up on June 4, 2024 and the investigation conducted on June 12, 2024 revealed that the complaint was substantiated.

“Following this, the Gerik Hospital director issued a Warning Letter to the officer involved on July 31, 2024. A notification letter regarding the investigation findings was sent to D. Aidid Nawawi Ghazali on August 1, 2024,” he said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Feisul Idzwan added that Perak JKN had also reached out to the complainant to offer counselling services, and that an Independent Investigation Committee was formed to review the incident.

He said the ministry (MOH) takes bullying or violent behaviour seriously and has zero tolerance for any form of workplace violence.

He noted that MOH, through Perak, was aware of a social media post made by an individual named Aidid Nawawi Ghazali regarding the incident during his tenure at Gerik Hospital.

The complaint about the incident was lodged on June 4.

Recently, a Facebook user named Aidid Nawawi Ghazali shared a post titled “A Story From A Workplace Survivor of Abuse” claiming that he was assaulted nine times-seven on his back and twice on the back of his head-by a medical assistant.

The doctor claimed the incident occurred while he was treating a female patient who had been injured in an attack, during which the patient’s modesty was compromised. — Bernama