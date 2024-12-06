KUCHING, Dec 6 — Over 10,000 chickens met a fiery end after a fire destroyed a block of chicken coops at a poultry farm in Batu 8, Jalan Matang.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a call regarding the incident at 3.58am today and firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they found the fire had completely destroyed the chicken coops, killing some 10,092 chickens,” it said in a statement.

It said the fire was successfully brought under control at 4.42am and the operation ended at 10.53am.

“The firefighters faced challenges during the operation due to the lack of fire hydrants and no nearby open water sources. They had to shuttle back and forth to fetch water from the nearest fire hydrant, which is located 1km away,” it said. — The Borneo Post