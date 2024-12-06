JOHOR BARU, Dec 6 — A lack of adherence to operational requirements and faulty fire prevention systems were identified as key causes of a deadly fire at four factories in the Southern Industrial Logistics Clusters (SILC) in Gelang Patah, last October.

Utusan Malaysia cited Fire Department officials revealing that non-compliance with safety regulations contributed to the deaths of three Bangladeshi workers, underscoring the importance of proper fire safety measures.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman was quoted saying that premises must have a valid Fire Certificate that is renewed annually. Failure to meet these requirements can result in legal action.

The Fire Certificate ensures that premises meet fire safety standards, including functioning fire prevention systems. Any renovations require prior approval from relevant authorities.

Officials stressed that failure to comply with these regulations not only endangers property but also poses a risk to lives.

Violators may face fines of up to RM50,000 or a five-year prison sentence under Section 33 of the Fire Services Act 1988.

The recent case also highlights lapses in certificate renewals. A factory in Senai, with a certificate that expired in November 2022, is under evaluation following issued notices for compliance and document submission.

Another factory in PTP Iskandar Puteri saw its certificate lapse in July 2023. The fire authority said it is awaiting further mechanical and electrical plans after granting architectural plan approval in September 2024.

In responding to queries from the Malay Mail, Goldcoin Paragon Sdn Bhd, the building owner of the above-mentioned factory in Senai, explained that it had acquired the Flexhub property in September 2024 from Singapore-based Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT). The property is currently leased by manufacturer Flex.

The company also said that the acquisition of Flexhub was made with the assumption that, Flex, had obtained the necessary permits to operate. However, initial inspections revealed concerns over the fire suppression system and unauthorised modifications to the building.

It stated that it is collaborating with the tenant to ensure operations comply with all regulations, prioritising worker safety and asset protection.

“This is because the tenant is ultimately responsible for obtaining the necessary approvals, as outlined in the lease agreement,” the company said in a written statement.

Goldcoin Paragon stated that after acquiring the property, it requested the tenant to provide a valid fire certificate, along with other approvals and permits from relevant authorities, but have yet to receive them.

“However, as an organisation prioritising sustainability, we conducted an independent due diligence assessment on the occupied property immediately after the acquisition was finalised.

“Initial findings identified concerns regarding the fire suppression system and suspected non-compliant modifications made to our building,” the company said.

Goldcoin Paragon also clarified that it is not able to comment about the other Flex factory in PTP Iskandar Puteri that saw its certificate lapse in July 2023 as it is owned by another party.

When queried on the expiry of the tenants fire certificate of Flexhub since September 2022, MLT declined to comment, saying that fire safety is a tenant obligation.

MLT had divested from Flexhub in September 2024 at a proposed sale price of RM125.1 million.