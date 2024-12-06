KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — A car salesman was today sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM10,000, in default five months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Haneefa Ariffin, when handed down the sentence on S. Yagesh, 27, also ordered his driving licence to be suspended for two years.

He was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Ara here at 2.35 am on July 10 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 2000), provides a maximum prison sentence of two years and a fine of up to RM30,000 and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than two years from the date of conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Salsabila Mohammad appeared for the prosecution, while Yagesh was represented by lawyer Charanpal Singh. — Bernama