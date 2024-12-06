KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The government’s proposed Media Council Bill is set to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next week, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

“This is good news for our friends in the media. The Malaysian Media Council [Bill] had been approved by the Cabinet to be tabled in Parliament,” he said at this week’s post-Cabinet press conference here.

“So if there is time, the second reading will happen next week, but if not it’s already been slated for debate in the next session. It’s on track,” he added.

The Bill aims to regulate Malaysia’s media industry, draw up a code of conduct and dispute resolution procedure for public complaints against the media, and establish a budget for the council.



