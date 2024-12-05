PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — A tragic crane accident at a residential quarters building in Precinct 8 here claimed the lives of two Indonesian workers and left another critically injured while they were painting the structure this morning.

The incident occurred at 9.20 am when the crane the three men were using reportedly toppled, causing them to fall from the seventh floor.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed identified the deceased as Sukawan Wilkhan, 54, and Danianto Yusak, 53, while their injured colleague, Yasin, 56, sustained severe injuries.

“Initial investigations revealed that the accident was caused by the hydraulic jack of the crane sinking into the ground, which led to the crane losing balance and toppling,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

All three men were in the crane’s bucket carrying out painting works at the time of the incident.The victims were taken to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment and post-mortem examinations.Meanwhile, Putrajaya Federal Territory Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Manaf Che Isa said 15 personnel from the Precinct 7 and Precinct 14 Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene following an emergency call at 9.30 am.

“Firefighters assisted in moving the victims into ambulances and police vehicles,” he said, adding that they also cleaned up spilled paint using a hose reel from the fire engine’s water tank.

An off-duty firefighter at the scene provided immediate assistance, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), to the victims before the rescue teams arrived.

The investigation has been handed over to the relevant authorities. Operations at the site were concluded at 10.57 am. — Bernama