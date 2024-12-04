KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has warned state civil servants of the government’s document control system after recent leaks of classified documents.

He said that all official government documents must be managed in line with the Official Secrets Act 1972 and Security Order and all those with access needed to be extra vigilant to ensure there were no leakages.

“I am issuing this reminder because there were instances where classified government documents have been leaked,” he said when chairing the Chief Minister’s Department post-cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu today.

The chief minister warned action would be taken immediately against those responsible for doing so.

Hajiji also called upon all civil servants to carry out their responsibilities and roles with full commitment, adhere to the principles of integrity and accountability and strive to provide the best service to the people.

“Civil servants must always comply with all laws, regulations, policies and guidelines set by the government.

His warning ostensibly comes after a scandal involving Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd which was part of a series of videos exposed by a businessman acting as a whistleblower for alleged corrupt practices involving Sabah’s assemblymen.

Several classified documents were being spread across social media during the time.

SMM’s former chief executive officer Jontih Enggihon, who had accused Hajiji of abuse of power was also investigated for misconduct, breach of power and fraudulent activities.

Hajiji has since denied the allegations, urging authorities to investigate both the giver and receiver of bribes and described the claims as an attempt to undermine his government.