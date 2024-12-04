KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni linked the rise in suicidal behaviour among teenagers to high-density housing areas and the low-cost People’s Housing Programme (PPR).

He announced that an action plan to address the growing issue of suicidal behaviour among the youth will be launched next year in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and humanitarian organisation UNICEF.

“One of the factors influencing mental health problems, from an infrastructure and urban development standpoint, is the development of PPR,” he said.

“We hope to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government on how we can develop housing areas that promote mental well-being, as density contributes to the data I just presented.”

“For instance, the prevalence of suicide in high-density housing areas has contributed to the growing suicide ideation among teenagers,” he added in response to a supplementary question from Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar).

Mental health problems among children and university students have risen from 7.9 per cent (424,000 individuals) in 2019 to 16.5 per cent (922,318 individuals) in 2023, the deputy minister revealed.

Suicide ideation among teenagers increased from 7.9 per cent in 2012 to 13.1 per cent in 2022. The number of plans to commit suicide rose from 6.4 per cent in 2012 to 10 per cent in 2022, while attempted suicide climbed from 6.8 per cent in 2012 to 9.5 per cent in 2022.

The Health Ministry also plans to increase the number of child psychiatrists to 30 by 2027, up from the current 18 specialists in government hospitals. Additionally, there are 200 psychology officers (counselling) at government clinics.

Currently, there are 1,088 clinics, 68 hospitals, and 37 community mental health centres under the Health Ministry.

In collaboration with the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, and the Education Ministry, the Health Ministry has organised numerous programs nationwide to reduce the prevalence of mental health problems among the younger generation.

The ministry also launched a hotline for mental health crises, “Talian HEAL (Help with Empathy and Love)” at 15555.

Mental health screenings are also easily accessible through the MySejahtera application.