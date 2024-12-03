KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — AirAsia has announced fixed fares to help Malaysians reunite with their families for the Chinese New Year celebrations in January 2025.

The fixed fares include RM328 all-in one-way flights from Kuala Lumpur to destinations in Sarawak or from Johor Baru to Kuching, Sibu, or Miri; while flights to Sabah destinations like Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, and Sandakan are priced at RM388.

Passengers can book the fixed fares between December 3, 2024, and February 4, 2025, for travel between January 24 and February 4, 2025, ensuring affordable festive journeys.

“It is encouraging to see AirAsia leading efforts to make travel more affordable and accessible,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said at the launch event.

AirAsia will operate nearly 3,600 flights weekly during the festive season, offering more than 27,000 seats at these fixed fares to accommodate high travel demand.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra expressed pride in unveiling the annual fixed fares, highlighting the airline’s commitment to facilitating affordable festive travel.

The airline is also participating in the government’s RM499 one-way economy class subsidy for selected flights from Peninsular Malaysia to East Malaysia four days before Christmas.