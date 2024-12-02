KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 –– A wild elephant carcass was found floating in Sungai Pahang near Lubuk, Kampung Besul yesterday after it was discovered by a fisherman at the river at around 6pm.

Fisherman Azman Yusoff, 54, spotted the dead animal when he was casting a fishing net, according to a report in the New Straits Times today.

“I was travelling on my boat between Kampung Besul and Kampung Pulau Mansok to cast my fishing net when I spotted a huge object floating. I assumed it was a piece of log.

“I found the size and shape of the object a little strange and went closer to inspect. Once a few metres away, I was surprised to find it was the carcass of an elephant,” said Azman, who believed the animal might have slipped and fallen into the river before being swept away by river’s strong currents.

“Since there was a lot of wood debris floating along the river, I decided to leave the carcass in the river.”