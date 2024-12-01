KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — The Kelantan Public Works Department (JKR) has detected ten landslides on federal roads caused by the recent floods since last week.

Director, Nik Soh Yaacoub, said the affected roads are located across five districts: Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Jeli, and Machang.

“In Gua Musang, the affected areas are Jalan Aring 8 and Jalan Lojing-Gua Musang near Kampung Jekjok, Pos Brooke, where two landslides have occurred.

“In Kuala Krai, two landslides were recorded. One was a slope collapse at Kampung Sungai Teku Luar and the other a landslide on Jalan Sungai Sam-Jeli,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that in Machang, the three federal roads affected were Jalan Kemuning-Bukit Belah, Dataran Bukit Belah, and the access road to the VHF Station at Bukit Bakar.

Meanwhile, one landslide each was recorded in Jeli and Tanah Merah-at Jalan Gerik-Jeli-East-West Highway near Kampung Lakota and Jalan Kemahang 2, respectively.

“JKR has installed warning signs and barriers in the affected areas, and we urge road users to exercise caution and comply with the instructions issued.

“Some of these areas are completely closed to all vehicles due to ongoing soil movements. Users should avoid these routes to prevent any untoward incidents,” he advised. — Bernama