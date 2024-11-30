KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Ministry of National Unity has mobilised the Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) machinery to assist in flood relief efforts across affected areas nationwide.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development and other relevant agencies at flood-hit locations.

“We have mechanisms in place to assist during floods and similar disasters. I have just returned from Gua Musang and Kota Bharu in Kelantan, which have also been affected by the floods,” he told reporters after the International Interfaith Peace Conference here today.

The situation across nine states worsened this morning, with over 120,000 evacuees now housed in temporary relief centres.

In addition to Kelantan, the hardest-hit state, Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Johor, Melaka, Perak, and Selangor have also been affected.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced yesterday that all ministers and deputy ministers are required to cancel their leave in light of the current disaster, directing them to visit affected areas and assist with relief efforts. — Bernama