KOTA BARU, Nov 30 — More than 26,000 hectares of padi fields under the supervision of the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) and in non-granary areas are expected to be damaged after being submerged by floods over the past few days.

Kelantan Farmers Association (Pesak) chairman, Zuha Ismail, said that most affected areas had been recently sown with seeds a few weeks ago, while some were awaiting harvest.

“We delayed the sowing process for the 1/2025 season due to earlier water supply issues. However, farmers are now facing losses again as floods have inundated almost all of Kelantan.

“For those who had just completed the sowing process, the seeds have likely been washed away by the floodwaters, as the currents this year are stronger than usual,” he told Bernama recently.

He added that farmers in Kelantan have been unable to plant padi for three consecutive seasons, incurring losses amounting to thousands of ringgit.

Zuha said that he too has been affected, as his five-hectare paid field in Peringat, which was scheduled for harvest in two weeks, has been flooded.

“If the padi fields remain submerged for too long, the entire crop will likely be ruined and unfit for harvest,” he explained.

He identified Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, and Tumpat as the areas worst hit by the floods.

Zuha noted that farmers had invested substantial capital in cultivating padi for the third time after disruptions over the past two seasons caused by drought and water supply issues.

“This year’s severe floods have dashed farmers’ hopes yet again, especially as they were relying on the harvest to cover expenses for Ramadan, Hari Raya, and preparations for the new school term,” he said.

“We hope the government can provide appropriate assistance to help alleviate the losses suffered by these farmers,” he said. — Bernama