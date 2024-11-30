KOTA BHARU, Nov 30 — Candidates for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) whose schools have been affected by floods can sit for the examination at any of the designated SPM examination centres, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the SPM examination will proceed as usual, including for candidates in flood-affected states, to prevent any candidate from missing out on the examination.

“My ministry has prepared SPM examination centres to ensure they can accommodate candidates from outside their districts in emergencies caused by floods.

“If a school is affected, the candidates can sit for the exam at any other examination centre,” she told reporters after visiting flood victims at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Demit here yesterday.

Fadhlina added that her ministry is well-prepared on various fronts and has taken drastic measures to ensure that all candidates can sit for the SPM examination if their schools are affected.

Fadhlina stated that her ministry has arranged psychosocial support at the school level to assist SPM candidates who may have experienced trauma due to the floods.

She said full attention will be given to monitoring the weather, ensuring the welfare of SPM candidates, and addressing unforeseen circumstances to prevent any candidates from missing their exams.

“We will make sure they attend the exams no matter what challenges arise, and these measures are being managed,” she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue of Malaysian school students residing in Golok, Thailand, and attending school in Rantau Panjang, she said that starting Dec 1, the matter will no longer be an issue as her ministry has implemented solutions.

“We have taken steps to place approximately 100 students in hostels and to ensure they possess valid passes so they no longer cross through unofficial routes.

“We are also providing parents the option, through engagement sessions, to choose whether their children stay in hostels or live with nearby relatives,” she said.

Previously, media reports stated that nearly 500 students from Thailand used illegal crossings over Sungai Golok daily to attend school in Malaysia. — Bernama