KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, an autistic boy who was found dead after they reported him missing, have applied for their charge of child neglect withdrawn.

According to Sinar Harian, lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, who is representing Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and his wife, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, said the defence submitted a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers on Nov 19.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on December 5 last year, before his body was found a day later in a stream near his home at Idaman Damansara Damai Apartments.

After preliminary investigations into his suspected murder, authorities decided on June 13 to charge his two parents with neglect over the incident.

The charge is made under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

No others have been charged in relation to his death.

The police investigation report was also leaked online, triggering a national controversy at the time.