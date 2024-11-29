KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Meru, Kapar, and surrounding areas could experience severe flooding if heavy rain persists and coincides with high tides, said a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) official.

According to New Straits Times, Kapar Bomba station chief Yazli Yahya said floods were already occurring at Persiaran Hamzah Alang, Jalan Sebaya, and Pekan Meru.

Yazli said observations showed a correlation between flood water levels and high tides that was worrisome.

“At this moment, the water level is increasing, and residents in this area are advised to be vigilant.

“If the water continues to rise, they should leave their homes as soon as possible on their own,” he was quoted as saying.

Yazli further said that residents must not be lax in waiting for authorities to arrive and order evacuations, as that would mean the situation was already dire.

With river levels on the rise, he said sudden and severe floods could occur suddenly.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revoked all federal ministers’ leave to ensure all were available to assist in Malaysia’s flood relief efforts.

The government has also activated federal Centralised Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to coordinate rescue operations and manage flood victims, as severe flooding affects eight states across Malaysia.

As of 6am, 80,589 victims have been displaced due to floods nationwide, with four deaths already reported across Kelantan, Terengganu, and Sarawak.

