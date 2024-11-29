SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — Any discussions on Barisan Nasional (BN) joining Perikatan Nasional (PN) must be led by the top leadership of the parties involved, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin today.

Commenting on PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin’s advocacy of such efforts, Hamzah said such matters must not be influenced by “lower-level” leaders or individuals.

“If we want to talk about that, it should come from the top leadership of the party. Ideally, the party presidents should sit down and discuss the matter. When the time comes, a representative who has been given the mandate, can announce.

“So, if we pick up comments from one or two lower-level leaders, those are just voices from below and not the decision of the party’s top leadership,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Bersatu wings’ assembly here.

PN currently comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, and MIPP. BN is anchored by Umno.

Earlier, Hashim said in an interview with Utusan Malaysia that it would be good for Malays and Muslims if Umno were to ally his party and Bersatu over the ruling coalition.

While Hashim insisted he did not know of efforts to divide BN from the ruling coalition — or at least not of any official meetings for this — he said he could not rule out individual or informal contact.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously alleged attempts to persuade BN to leave the unity government, including an offer for the prime minister’s position.

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, claimed that opposition MPs met with him to form a new political coalition and sought four Cabinet posts in return.

Today, Hamzah sought to downplay the offer made to Zahid as just a conversation between two old friends.

“I met with the person who spoke to Zahid. He said it’s just between friends. It was not an official mandate,” he said.

On a separate matter, Hamzah said Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who was appointed as Bersatu secretary-general yesterday, will also be officially endorsed as PN secretary general at the next supreme council meeting on December 9.