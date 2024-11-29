KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin claimed he was unaware of any attempts from his party to allegedly entice Barisan Nasional into leaving the national unity government.

However, Hashim said it would be good for Malaya and Muslims if Umno, the BN lynchpin, were to ally his party and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia over the ruling coalition.

“Looking at the current situation, the Malay Muslims need to unite because subtly, the enemies of Islam are planning and moving.

“Whether it is PAS or Umno, we must be aware of the threat from the enemies of Islam,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

While Hashim insisted he did not know of efforts to divide BN from the ruling coalition — or at least not of any official meetings for this — he said he could not rule out individual or informal contact.

He also claimed of Umno’s grassroots were desirous of this Malay-Muslim unity.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously alleged attempts to persuade BN to leave the unity government, including an offer for the prime minister’s position.

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, claimed that opposition MPs met with him to form a new political coalition and sought four Cabinet posts in return.