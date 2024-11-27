GEORGE TOWN, Nov 27 — The Penang state government is in the process of forming a special committee to look into the welfare of homeless individuals in the state.

State youth, sports and health committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said the state is also expanding its guidelines on managing the homeless population.

“The state welfare department is responsible for taking in and rehabilitating the homeless and beggars under the Destitute Persons Act 1977,” he said in reply to a question by Chee Yeeh Keen (PH-Bagan Jermal).

However, he said there are certain limitations in the department’s operations due to the act’s provisions.

“The procedure states that the department does not have the authority to take in homeless people who has mental health issues; has chronic health conditions or infectious diseases; suspected drug addicts, involved in glue sniffing, alcoholics; involved in illegal begging; or are UNCHR refugees,” he said.

He said the welfare department would have to work with the state health department to provide medical care for homeless individuals in need.

“Those with chronic health issues will be referred to the nearest specialists clinic or Klinik Kesihatan for further treatment,” he said.

On the number of homeless people with mental health and drug addiction issues, Gooi said that between 2022 and September 2024, there were a total 67 homeless people with mental health issues, while 32 had drug addiction problems.