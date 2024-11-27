KAPIT, Nov 27 –– A retired pastor was found drowned after the car he was driving became trapped and was swept away by strong floodwaters into a river at Kilometre 4, Jalan Selirik here early this morning.

Kapit District Police Chief DSP Rohana Nanu said the incident occurred around 6am when the victim, Bangau Amping, 75, was on his way home after dropping off his wife who sells goods in front of SK Methodist.

“At the time of the incident, the water had overflowed onto the road due to heavy rain since the previous night, and the strong current caused the victim’s car to be swept into the nearby Sungai Selepong. The victim was successfully retrieved around 7.40am but was pronounced dead by medical personnel,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sibu Zone Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief Andy Alie said that upon receiving the emergency call at 7am, three personnel who were assisting with flood evacuations at Rumah Richard Engking, Sungai Amang, were dispatched to the scene, located near the Tatai Kenyalang junction, 1.4km from the longhouse.

“Upon arrival, a Proton Saga car was found in the river, and the victim was still inside the vehicle. The victim was extricated and handed over to the police for further action,” he explained.

In the meantime, several areas in Kapit were affected by floods at around 5am. –– Bernama