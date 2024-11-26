KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — A 53-year-old man accused of killing his mother and storing her body in a freezer for three years is set to be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court today.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed to Astro Awani that the suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

Investigations revealed the victim died from chest injuries caused by a blunt object, according to an autopsy conducted by the forensic team at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

Police have recorded statements from 13 witnesses, including the victim’s neighbours, and completed their investigation papers, which were approved by the Attorney General’s Chambers for prosecution.

The suspect’s remand period ends today, paving the way for today’s court proceedings.