KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Police said they have rescued a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a group of individuals from an apartment in Section 7, Klang, on November 18.

Klang South district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said that on November 16, the victim did not return home, leading her father to contact her to return to their residence in Taman Kem, Port Klang.

According to national news agency Bernama, the father received a voicemail from the victim’s phone number that confused her whereabouts, leading him to report the incident due to concerns for his daughter’s safety.

“The voicemail instructed the father to pick up his daughter in Subang, where she was reportedly arguing with a man (suspect) and provided a location for her whereabouts,” Cha was quoted as saying today.

The father went to the location but found that the victim was not there. He then received a WhatsApp message stating that the suspect would release the victim in Kuala Lumpur.

Cha added that the suspect also threatened the father, saying that his daughter would be sold and demanded compensation if he wanted her returned after the father mentioned filing a police report about the incident.

Acting on the information, police raided an apartment in Section 7 at 11:00pm on November 18, rescuing the victim safely and arresting three male suspects and two females aged between 15 and 19 years.

“From the first arrest, police apprehended two more males aged 16 and 18 years in the parking area of a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur at around 1:10am on November 19,” he said, adding that all the arrested suspects had no prior criminal records.

He said four suspects, aged 18 and below, were remanded for one day, while the others were remanded for four days until November 22, with the case being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code.