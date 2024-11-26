GUA MUSANG, Nov 26 — The 200 residents of Kampung Batu 6 have been cut off from the outside world since 1pm today after floodwaters engulfed the only land route linking their village — a bridge over Sungai Galas.

The deluge, triggered by torrential rain since 6am, not only submerged the main bridge but also a temporary structure installed by contractors building a new replacement bridge. As of 6pm, the floodwaters had shown no sign of receding.

Resident Suzili Sulaiman, 48, shared the villagers’ predicament, stating that the raging currents of Sungai Galas made it too dangerous to cross the flooded bridge.

“We don’t want to risk our lives attempting to cross,” he said when contacted. “If it’s absolutely necessary, we’ll have to use the railway bridge, which is much higher, but it’s only accessible by foot, bicycle or motorcycle.”

Suzili noted that the road bridge was still passable until noon. However, by 1pm, the rising waters had completely submerged it.

“This happens every year, and we are forced to endure it time and again,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Sharulmizan Ishak, 35, a lorry driver transporting bitumen for roadworks in the village, said he was stranded upon arrival at 1.30pm as the temporary bridge was no longer visible.

“I’m waiting for the rain to stop and the river level to drop,” he told Bernama. However, as of 6pm, the rain was still pouring. — Bernama